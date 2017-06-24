Lord Buckethead: ‘A mouldy pain au chocolat could negotiate Brexit better than Theresa May’

“If she chose to be less polite with whoever advised her to hold the election I would support her 100%, because someone has given her very bad advice and she has torched her career and it’s very, very sad.”

Following calls for Lord Buckethead to lead Brexit negotiations, the costumed political star stated: “Could I negotiate Brexit better than Theresa May and David Davis? Yes. “Could a slightly mouldy pain au chocolat negotiate Brexit better than Theresa May and David Davis? Yes. So yes I could, but whether I should is another matter.”

He continued: “My solution would be: one, negotiate in an adult sensible way to create the best thing for Britain economically, not politically for the right wing of the Tory party, and two, I would urge earthlings to think twice because you’re all so small. One minute Britain wants to leave Europe, the next Scotland wants to leave Britain, the next Edinburgh will probably want to leave Scotland. It’s mad, I’ve seen the asteroid that’s coming to hit you all. If I were you I would stick together.”

Returning to his Glastonbury weekend home, Lord Buckethead had some kind words for festival revellers. “I just hope the rain stays away for your sake,” he stated, “and in particular for mine because on my planet space lords have no need to combat rain. If the storms come I am in deep trouble. Peace and love and if anyone wants to buy a laser off me, send me an email.”

Earlier this month, Buckethead gained 249 votes in the election, which he described as a “new Buckethead record”. Before the vote on June 8 he distributed 38,300 flyers that read: “Strong, not entirely stable, leadership. Vote Lord Buckethead for the most powerful protest vote in the galaxy.”