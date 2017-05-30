Lorde to play Open’er Festival 2017

She joins Foo Fighters, Radiohead, The xx and The Weeknd at the Polish festival.

Lorde has been added to the lineup for Open’er 2017.

The ‘Green Light’ singer will play the Polish festival’s main stage on July 1 – straight after The xx. Having returned with comeback tracks ‘Green Light’ and ‘Liability’, the New Zealand singer-songwriter is preparing to release eagerly-anticipated second album ‘Melodrama’ on June 16.

She has just performed at Radio 1’s Big Weekend and is also due to play Glastonbury Festival in June. During a recent interview, Lorde explained what it’s like to have synaesthesia.

“It’s hard to explain this to people who don’t have synaesthesia because they don’t know any different,” she said. “For a long time I assumed that people had a colour for each day of the week or for all of their friends’ names. Then you just realise, ‘no, you’re just weird – that’s your own name’. The work that I do is very much a reflection of the inside of my brain ‘translating the colours in her head’.”

Lorde joins previously-announced Open’er acts including headliners Foo Fighters, Radiohead, The xx and The Weeknd.

Dua Lipa, Rae Sremmurd, Jimmy Eat World and Nicolas Jaar have all been confirmed too, as have James Blake, Solange, G-Eazy, Mac Miller and Prophets Of Rage.

Last year’s stellar Open’er bill featured the likes of LCD Soundsystem, Foals, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Last Shadow Puppets and Bastille.