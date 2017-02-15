Louis Theroux praises Arctic Monkeys and Skepta at VO5 NME Awards 2017

Legendary documentary maker won Best Film for 'My Scientology Movie'

Louis Theroux has spoken about his love for Arctic Monkeys and Skepta, while attending tonight’s (February 15) VO5 NME Awards 2017.

Speaking ahead of the awards, where he won Best Film for ‘My Scientology Movie’, Theroux said: “I love Arctic Monkeys, so it’s a shame they’re not here tonight. I’m into Arcade Fire, Queens of the Stone Age, bands like that.”

He also revealed that he once met Alex Turner in LA and asked for a selfie. “As far as the younger scene, I don’t often ask for selfies with other people, the only time I’ve ever got a selfie with someone was when I bumped into Alex Turner from the Arctic Monkeys. I’m a huge fan of theirs, I saw them in LA and I just had to do it. He looked somewhat bemused to be honest.”

Attending the night with Adam Buxton, who presented Theroux with his added, he added: “I’m looking forward to seeing Pet Shop Boys. My kids are into Radio 1 bands, people like Skepta. It should be a good night.”

A host of stars and musicians have already hit the red carpet, including Wiley, who was dressed in a full Atletico Madrid tracksuit, Johnny Marr, Biffy Clyro, Slaves, MIA and Isaac Hempstead Wright who plays Bran Stark in Game Of Thrones.

Bastille opened the ceremony tonight at London’s O2 Academy Brixton with a live performance of ‘Good Grief’. It also features on their second album ‘Wild World’, which is also up for Best Album supported by HMV. Wiley made a special appearance after collecting the Outstanding Contribution To Music award and the Bands4Refugees supergroup performed covers to raise funds and awareness for Help Refugees.