Louis Tomlinson vents One Direction frustrations, describes himself as ‘forgettable’

Louis Tomlinson has spoken out about his frustrations with his One Direction experience, describing himself as ‘the kid at the back’.

Speaking to The Observer magazine, the Direction member began by noting that “I didn’t sing a single solo on the X Factor”. Things took a more morose turn when Tomlinson reflected: “When you actually think about how that feels, standing on stage every single week, thinking: ‘What have I really done to contribute here?”.

As a lead up to promote his own solo material, Louis estimated that he was best known as “the kid wearing espadrilles, stood in’t back” and singing “a lower harmony that you can’t really hear in the mix”.

However, yesterday (June 24) Louis announced that new music since last year’s ‘Just Hold On’ was coming very soon. He released a string of tweets beginning with: “Really excited for you all to hear the new single”.

Earlier this year, Tomlinson faced an extended wait to find out what charges, if any, he faced over an incident with paparazzi at LAX airport. Video footage showed the 25-year-old wrestling on the floor with a photographer who had tried to take pictures of him and his girlfriend, Eleanor Calder.

Niall Horan recently spoke on collaborating with other members of One Direction, saying: “You can’t rule anything out really, can you? I suppose right now it would be a bit weird, but I never rule anything out, to be honest.”