See u at the crossroads

Who remembers Blazin’ Squad’s 2002 debut album ‘In The Beginning’, which spawned the UK Number One single ‘Crossroads’ and also went Gold? Everyone can remember that, right? Well how about 2003’s ‘Now Or Never’, which peaked at #37 on the UK album chart – or 2006’s ‘Times Like These’, released by a spinoff group called Friday Hill? You’d get some serious pub quiz points for remembering their Top Five single ‘Baby Goodbye’. I’m not making this up.

Anyway, we’re getting off topic. The big news is that Love Island 2017 recently began, and right now it’s mostly about Marcel, who just won’t shut up about the fact that he used to be in Blazin’ Squad. While a couple of former members of the Squad, James and Mustafa, have been writing hits for artists like Sam Smith, Leona Lewis and Professor Green, poor old Marcel is on an ITV reality show where he can’t shut up about what he used to do 14 years ago. Check it out:

With comforting consistency, the internet has pounced on Marcel’s obsessive tendency to tell the same story, and is rinsing it for all it’s worth. So far we’ve had the Kermit meme:

The confused Travolta meme:

Marcel as his own meme:

The bottled-up meme:

Who knows what kinds of stories Marcel will be telling in 40 years’ time…

Love Island is aired nightly on ITV2.