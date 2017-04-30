Mac DeMarco announces BBQ and listening party for charity

Hot Dogs available in exchange for food bank donations.

Mac DeMarco has announced an one-off listening party for his upcoming album, ‘This Old Dog’, which is due for a May 5 release.

This listening party will not only give fans to hear the newest entry into the DeMarco discography early, it’ll function as a BBQ charity drive for LA-based food banks.

As Pitchfork reports, Mac hosted a similar event for his previous listening party for 2015’s mini-album, ‘Another One’.

If you’re local to LA and are free on April 3o – incidentally DeMarco’s birthday – you can exchange canned food for hot dogs at the event. DeMarco has revealed in a Instagram post that he will debut “#unreleasedmalarky and #demos,” as well as a full play of his new album.

Check out Mac DeMarco’s announcement post below.

Read more: Listen to Mac DeMarco’s new track ‘One More Love Song’.

Recently, Mac DeMarco announced that he was looking for an assistant to run and manage his large fan club. Currently the position is held by Mac’s mother.

The requirements state that the applicants must have “experience with Mailchimp”, “experience with WordPress”, “great attention to detail”, “experience with iMovie, and can make quick graphics, video” and “must live in the 5 borough area and willing to come to Brooklyn at least one day a week”.

And most importantly, To apply: please send cover letter explaining experience, resume and your dankest Mac meme or Mac related gif to sarah@panacherock.com”