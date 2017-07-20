Mac DeMarco doesn’t even know what a ‘dank meme’ is

After advertising for ‘an assistant who is proficient in dank memes’, it looks like Mac DeMarco doesn’t even know what that means.

Earlier this year in the run up to releasing his acclaimed new album ‘Old Dog‘, DeMarco went on the hunt for a little help.

A job listing stated that the fan club is “looking for a new Fan Club assistant in Brooklyn”. The ad continues: “This position will be great for a college student!” Prospective candidates needed “experience with Mailchimp”, “experience with WordPress”, “great attention to detail”, “experience with iMovie, and can make quick graphics, video” and “must live in the 5 borough area and willing to come to Brooklyn at least one day a week”.

“Extra points for HTML/CSS experience. We will need someone two days a week with some flexibility. Hourly wage offered,” the listing added. “To apply: please send cover letter explaining experience, resume and your dankest Mac meme or Mac related gif to sarah@ ”.

However in a new interview, DeMarco has distanced himself from the ad – and claimed that he doesn’t even know what ‘dank’ means.

“You know what? That story was everywhere,” he told Shortlist, “but that wasn’t even me! I don’t run the club, that was my manager who put that out. I’m not actually after someone to make dank Mac DeMarco memes.

“I don’t even know what would make a meme dank. What does the word ‘dank’ actually mean?”

DeMarco also made headlines this year when he ‘downed a bottle of Jameson before delivering “the greatest gig ever“‘.

