Macklemore and Kesha share new track ‘Good Old Days’

Macklemore and Kesha have shared a new collaborative track, ‘Good Old Days’.

They teased a collaboration back in January when Macklemore posted a picture of the pair on his Instagram.

Kesha tweeted: “My new song w @ macklemore reminds me of being 16 chasing wild dreams not knowing those moments would be so precious.”

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Macklemore described his time working with Kesha: “She’s a musician, she’s a writer, she’s someone that is not afraid to try ideas in the studio, not afraid to get vulnerable in front of people, not scared to go for the high note when she doesn’t know if she can hit it or not.

“She is a musician in every sense of the word, and she’s hilarious.”

‘Good Old Days’ will be on Macklemore’s album ‘Gemini’, which comes out on Friday (September 22).

Macklemore previously released ‘Marmalade‘, a track with Lil Yachty. The video featured the pair played by child versions of themselves.

Kesha released her comeback single back in July – ‘Praying‘ showed the singer opening up about her depression following her battles with former collaborator Dr Luke.

She tweeted her support to Taylor Swift during the singer’s much publicised trial against a former radio DJ found guilty of groping her.

Kesha’s album ‘Rainbow‘ was released in August.