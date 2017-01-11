Madonna and entertainment world react to Barack Obama’s farewell address

Madonna hails the outgoing President as a "king amongst men" and Drake calls him an "inspiration".

Outgoing President Barack Obama became tearful as he delivered his farewell address to America yesterday (January 10).

During a widely-praised speech in his hometown of Chicago, Obama conceded that talk of a “post-racial America” was “never realistic” during his Presidency, but also shone a spotlight on his proudest moments since being elected in 2008.

“If I had told you eight years ago that America would reverse a great recession, reboot our auto industry, and unleash the longest stretch of job creation in our history,” he said. “If I had told you that we would open up a new chapter with the Cuban people, shut down Iran’s nuclear weapons programme without firing a shot, and take out the mastermind of 9/11…

“If I had told you that we would win marriage equality, and secure the right to health insurance for another 20 million of our fellow citizens, you might have said our sights were set a little too high.”

As he paid tribute to wife Michelle, he became visibly moved and wiped tears from his eyes. “You took on a role you didn’t ask for and you made it your own with grace and grit and style and good humour,” he said of the outgoing First Lady. “You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody.”

Prominent figures from the music and entertainment world have since shared their responses to the farewell address. Madonna branded Obama a “king amongst men”, while Drake said the outgoing President will always be an “inspiration”.

“Hope you enjoyed Obama’s speech,” novelist Stephen King wrote on Twitter. “You won’t hear anything so cogent and kind for a long time. So, with complete sincerity: THANKS, OBAMA.”

Check out a selection of reactions to the farewell address below.

Good-bye Mr. President! 🇺🇸There will never be another one like you! 🙏🏻 Barack Obama you are a King amongst Men. 👑🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Jan 10, 2017 at 8:31pm PST

As a Canadian that calls America home for part of the year I will always carry your words and the memory of your time in office with me as inspiration. Big up yaself O. A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jan 10, 2017 at 7:20pm PST

Meanwhile, the music and entertainment worlds are also reacting to claims that Obama’s successor Donald Trump paid women to urinate on a bed once slept in by Obama and wife Michelle.

Yesterday, not only was a poll released showing what percentage of US citizens think Trump should delete his Twitter account, but both Rebecca Ferguson and Charlotte Church added their names to long list of artists refusing to perform at Trump’s inauguration – with Church slamming him as a ‘tyrant’.