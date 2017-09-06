Entertainment world reacts after man launches GoFundMe page to pay for new window after Tinder date got stuck attempting to retrieve her own poo

He has since exceeded his target

A postgraduate student has not only raised thousands of pounds but also gone viral, in his quest to replace a window broken by a Tinder date attempting to retrieve her own faeces. The entertainment world has come out to lend their support.

Liam Smyth launched the GoFundMe campaign after a Tinder date to Nando’s went awry.

“We had a lovely evening, and enjoyed each others company very much,” wrote Liam. “After our meal, we repaired back to my house for a bottle of wine and a scientology documentary. About an hour in to Louis Theroux and chill, my date got up to use the toilet.

“She returned with a panicked look in her eye, and told me she had something to tell me.

He added: “‘I went for a poo in your toilet’, she told me ‘and it would not flush. I don’t know why I did this, but I panicked’, she continued ‘I reached into the toilet bowl, wrapped it in tissue paper, and threw it out of the window’.”

But instead of depositing the poo into the outside garden, it became fell into a narrow gap of about a foot and a half between outside and the double glazed window – an area that Liam calls ‘a twilight zone’.

Boasting of her history of gymnastics, the date then offered to attempt to squeeze through the window to recover the excrement. However, she then became trapped. After 15 minutes of ‘fearing for her safety’, Liam then called the fire brigade to come to her rescue.

Liam continued: “Unfortunately, although they rescued my date unharmed from what must have been a rather unpleasant confined space to find yourself in, in the process they had to completely destroy the window with their special fire tools. I’m not complaining, they did what they had to do. Problem is, I’ve been quoted north of £300 to replace the window. As a postgraduate student, that is a significant chunk of my monthly budget (in fact, that is my monthly budget).”

Liam’s GoFundMe page has since smashed through his £200 target. At the time of publishing, the total was at £2,147. He has promised that 100% of the excess will be split between the two charities Toilet Twinning and the Fire Fighters Charity.

While Theroux said that he was ‘honoured’ to be a part of the story as they watched one of his documentaries, a number of stars from the world of entertainment world shared the story and voiced their support. Caitlin Moran hailed it as “the best GoFundMe EVER” and donated £50.

Speaking to the BBC, Liam confirmed that the pair had a second date.

“She was a really, really lovely girl. I had a great night, we had a lot in common, had really good conversation,” he said. “I met up with her again for a drink briefly afterwards.”

He added: “Well, I’m really busy with my dissertation at the moment but as to what the future holds, I don’t know. But she was certainly a very, very nice girl.”