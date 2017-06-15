Manchester Arena re-opening details revealed

The 21,000-capacity venue has been closed since the devastating terror attack of May 22.

Manchester Arena will not reopen until September, it has been confirmed.

The 21,000-capacity venue has been closed since May 22, when a devastating terror attack in the foyer after an Ariana Grande concert killed 22 people. Radiohead have already announced a massive replacement show for dates due to take place at the arena in July.

A spokesperson for the venue told the Manchester Evening News: “Whilst it was always our intention to honour our existing summer events, the damage caused to the main public area outside of the arena has left us with no other option than to remain closed until September.

“We are currently working with the promoters of our June, July and August shows to find suitable solutions for all those events affected by this unprecedented closure. We would like to offer our heartfelt gratitude to all our customers and friends for their continued support and patience during this time and our ongoing thoughts and prayers remain with all those affected by the May 22 atrocity.”

Meanwhile, it has recently been announced that Ariana Grande is to be made an honorary citizen of Manchester.

The singer is set to be recognised for organising the One Love Manchester concert, which raised more than £3m for the victims of the terror attack.