Entertainment world pays tribute after 22 killed at Manchester Ariana Grande show

Taylor Swift, Liam Gallagher, Courteeners, Harry Styles and more pay tribute

Taylor Swift, Liam Gallagher, Harry Styles, The Courteeners and many more have spoken out in tribute after 19 music fans were killed in a terror attack after an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester last night (Monday May 22).

An estimated 22 people were killed and 59 injured when an explosion happened in the foyer after the show at Manchester Arena. Many among them are believed to be youngsters and teenagers.

The incident has been confirmed as a terror attack, in which the lone bomber died in the explosion. Now, after Grande herself spoke out in honour of those who died to say that she was ‘broken, from the bottom of her heart‘, many more have come out to pay tribute.

Among those from the music world include Manchester natives Liam Gallagher, Johnny Marr, Liam Fray and Gary Barlow.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Gallagher wrote that he was “in total shock and absolutely devastated about what’s gone down in Manchester,” adding tat he was “sending love and light to all the family’s involved.”

Smiths and solo icon Johnny Marr simply wrote “Manchester stands together”, while Courteeners’ frontman Liam Fray said that he was “absolutely stunned” at a “terrible, tragic night”.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

Prime Minister Theresa May has since confirmed that this is currently being treated as a terrorist attack and if confirmed, it would be the deadliest attack as such on UK soil since 52 people were killed in the 7/7 suicide bombings in July 2005. May will hold a response meeting today.

MPU 3 (Desktop / Tablet)

An emergency hotline has been set up for anyone concerned about loved ones in the area or at the show. Please call 0161 856 9400. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline in confidence on 0800 789321.