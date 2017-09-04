Mario has retired as a plumber, Nintendo reveals

He's saved up enough gold coins to retire, we suppose.

According to Nintendo’s official website, it is now canon that Mario is no longer a plumber.

As Kotaku report, the character profile on Nintendo of Japan website states that Mario used to be a plumber but is no longer occupied as such.

The description, translated, reads: “All around sporty, whether it’s tennis or baseball, soccer or car racing, he [Mario] does everything cool. As a matter of fact, he also seems to have worked as a plumber a long time ago…”

When Mario was first introduced as Jumpman in the 1981 Donkey Kong cabinet, Nintendo designer Shigeru Miyamoto noted that Mario was originally a carpenter but became a plumber in 1983’s Mario Bros.

This reputation was canonically represented in the infamously terrible Super Mario Bros. live-action film from 1993.

Mario became a big part of many people’s lives late last year with the release of Super Mario Run on the iPhone.

Players control Mario by tapping the screen to make him leap as he automatically moves along various levels that will be instantly familiar to fans of past console versions.

Later this year, Mario comes to the Switch in Super Mario Odyssey. The red (ex-)plumber will rocket across world’s with his sentient cap to save Peach from a forced marriage to Bowser.

Super Mario Odyssey is released 27 October.