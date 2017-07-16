Mark Ruffalo reveals whether Hulk will ever have a solo movie in the MCU

The future is bleak for the the green World-Breaker.

As the Hulk fans hold their breath for a solo film starring Mark Ruffalo, the actor himself as come out to stomp a Hulk-sized foot over any dreams of a standalone film starring the character.

Appearing at Disney’s D23 Expo to reveal details from Avengers: Infinity War, Ruffalo spoke to Variety about what the future holds for Bruce Banner and the Hulk.

“I want to just make one thing perfectly clear today: A standalone ‘Hulk’ movie will never happen,” confirmed Ruffalo. “Universal has the rights, and for some reason, they don’t know how to play well with Marvel. And, they don’t want to make money.”

Marvel, to escape bankruptcy, sold movie rights to their characters to Universal, Sony and Fox respectively; the rights to a standalone Hulk movie is still maintained by Universal.

Hulk will, however, appear alongside Chris Hemsworth’s Thor in Thor Ragnorok. Watch the trailer below.

At Disney’s D23 this weekend, the first footage was shown from the highly-anticipated Avengers: Infinity War which will see heroes from the Avengers hook-up with the likes of Doctor Strange and Guardians Of The Galaxy to face off against one of the Marvel Universe’s most notorious villains, Thanos – played by Josh Brolin.

Speaking about the Hulk specifically, Scarlett Johansson has teased that an emotional reunion between the Black Widow and The Hulk will take place in Avengers: Infinity War.