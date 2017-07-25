Marmozets announce intimate Reading & Leeds warm up tour

They're getting ready for the NME/BBC Radio 1

Marmozets have announced that they’re heading out on an intimate UK tour, warming up ahead of their appearance on the NME/BBC Radio 1 stage at Reading & Leeds festivals.

The Yorkshire band, who released their debut album in 2014, will begin the short jaunt at Newcastle’s Think Tank? on August 17, before heading to Sheffield for a show at Plug on the 18th.

From there, they have scheduled dates in Liverpool, Oxford, Brighton, London, and Cardiff ahead of their Reading & Leeds performance. You can see all the dates below.

17 th – Newcastle, Think Tank?

18 th – Sheffield, Plug

19 th – Liverpool, Arts Club

21 st – Oxford, O2 Academy

22 nd – Brighton, The Haunt

23 rd – London, The Borderline

24 th – Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

26 th – Reading Festival (NME / BBC Radio 1 Stage)

27th – Leeds Festival (NME / BBC Radio 1 Stage)

The tour comes as the band prepare to release their second album, which has been produced by Gil Norton – who previously worked with Pixies on Doolitle and Foo Fighters on 2007’s Echoes, Silence, Patience, and Grace.

Describing the new record, singer Becca Macintyre said: “The sound we have so far is incredible. It’s still very much Marmozets and when you listen to it, it sounds like we’ve all recorded it in the same room. That’s exactly how it should be. It transmits the energy that we have when we play live.”

Earlier this year, guitarist Jack Bottomley also caught up with NME to discuss their forthcoming second album.

He said: “Everything is a lot more structured and there’s a clearer vibe on this. All the songs fit nicely together like a jigsaw for this second album – whereas I feel with the first, it was very disjointed in places almost as if all the jigsaw pieces didn’t quiet fit at times. We’re definitely excited about where we’re going.”