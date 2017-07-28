After 30 years of success, Marti Pellow has announced his departure from Wet Wet Wet to work on his a solo career as a songwriter and actor.

Wet Wet Wet just finished a massive series of three shows, the last of which in Edinburgh Concert to celebrate the band’s 30th anniversary (July 15). This show could potentially be the last time Pellow will be joining his bandmates from the chart-topping Scottish group.

The band’s last studio album was released in 2007 titled Timeless whereas Pellow’s latest solo work, Mysterious, was released March this year.

Speaking about his new direction, Pellow said: “I will be spending more time on my solo work – performing concerts, acting and my own songwriting – as an artist I feel a lot more settled in this world”.

“When I started in Wet Wet Wet I gave it 100% of my heart and soul and that’s what it demands and that is also what the fans demand”, Pellow continued. “And if I can’t do that because my focus is elsewhere, then this is not fair on the fans or the rest of the guys in the band”.

Pellow is currently working on a new stage musical with long-term collaborator and producer Grant Mitchell.

Wet Wet Wet released their firs studio album in 1987 which went on to sell over three million copies.

The single ‘Love Is All Around’ from 1995’s Picture This was inducted in the Guinness Book of Records after a 15 week run at the top of the charts. A record beaten by Drake last year with his track ‘One Dance’, Pellow graciously congratulated the Canadian rapper.