Martin Shkreli to play Wu Tang Clan album at Webster Hall event

"Pharma bro" Martin Shkreli, who bought the only copy of the Wu Tang Clan's album Once Upon A Time in Shaolin, will play it at a Webster Hall event

Martin Shkreli, the pharmaceutical executive who infamously raised the price of an AIDs drug in 2015, will play his copy of the Wu Tang Clan‘s Once Upon A Time in Shaolin at an event at New York’s Webster Hall.

Shkreli bought the album – the only copy in existence – in 2015 for $2million, and shared the intro and one of the tracks in a live stream when Donald Trump won the US presidency, but is forbidden from releasing the album for 88 years as part of the agreement he signed when he bought it.

He is, however, allowed to hold listening parties, and he’s promised to play more tracks from the record at his An Evening With Martin Shkreli event on February 20.

The event’s webpage states that he’ll play songs by “Wu Tang and more”, hinting that he might reveal other unreleased music from his collection, which is thought to include material by Li’l Wayne, Nirvana and The Beatles.

Speaking on The Breakfast Club radio show in February last year, Shkreli admitted that he bought the Wu Tang album to “show off”.

“There’s a lot of things rich guys do to show off,” he said. “The press thing is a part of it, but it’s also to show your friends, or your last company, like, ‘Hey, f*** you, look at me, I got this $2 million album.’ Guys do that all the time.”

Wu Tang member Ghostface Killah branded Shkreli a “shithead” for not sharing the album after he bought it, and also criticised his decision to raise the price of the AIDs drug Daraprim from $13.50 to $750 per pill.

Shkreli retaliated on Twitter, but in January this year, his account was suspended for harassing a female journalist.