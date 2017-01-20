Martin Shkreli praises Trump and claims he was banned from Twitter for ‘being a Republican’

Controversial figure says 'Trump is a dream for business people like me'

Martin Shkreli has claimed that he was recently banned from Twitter because of his political leanings.

The controversial businessman gained notoriety and the reputation as ‘the most hated man on the internet’, after his company obtained the manufacturing license for AIDS drug Daraprim, before raising its price by 5,455% – from $13.50 to $750 per tablet. Since then, he’s caused further anger after a long string of stunts – including buying the only copy of the Wu-Tang Clan album ‘Once Upon A Time in Shaolin’ for millions. Ghostface Killah was among those to lead the protest against him.

Shkreli was recently banned from Twitter after allegations that he had been harassing a female journalist but earlier this week, speaking to the Fox Business Network, Shkreli reportedly suggested that it was because he is a Republican.

Elsewhere in the Fox interview, Shkreli said: “Donald Trump is a dream for business people like me… He represents an end to safe space culture and the infiltration of the media by the left… I think Trump’s going to make pharma great again.”

Shkreli added of Trump: “He understands what it’s like to send offensive tweets. He understands what it’s like to be someone like me where a lot of people don’t like him, but there [are] also a lot of people that like him, too.”

Earlier this week, a video emerged of Martin Shkreli being pelted with dog faeces in the face. He had been attending an event on the UC Davis campus hosted by Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos.