Massive Attack are among the first wave of acts to be announced for the 10th anniversary edition of Hong Kong’s Clockenflap festival.

Also set to appear are singer-songwriter Feist, quirky pop star MØ, veteran art-pop band The Dandy Warhols and Stockport indie stars Blossoms. Elsewhere, the line-up includes Supper Moment, The Dandy Warhols, Tinariwen, Matthew Dear, Cashmere Cat, Dean, Bob Moses and Hello Nico.

Playing on the history of the territory, Clockenflap’s line-up is designed to reflect a meeting of western and eastern culture. Joining the American and European acts on the line-up are Korean R&B/Hip Hop star Dean, Chinese rap group Higher Brothers, emerging Hong Kong acoustic act Per Se, Taiwanese indie band Hello Nico and Hong Kong rock pop favourites Supper Moment.

The festival – one of the biggest of its kind in China – takes place from November 17 to 19 at Hong Kong’s Central Harbourfront, with acts playing before Hong Kong’s iconic skyline. Tickets for the festival are on sale now.

The latest new music from Massive Attack – ‘Come Near Me’ and ‘The Spoils’ – were released as a single on July 29, 2016, having been previewed via the band’s app, Fantom.

Designed in part by Massive Attack’s own Robert del Naja, the Fantom app is described as a “sensory music player that remixes and reforms songs uniquely using a variety of environmental variables including location, movement, time of day, heartbeat and the integral moving image camera.”

‘The Spoils’ featured vocals from Mazzy Star vocalist Hope Sandoval and ‘Come Near Me’ featured vocals from Ghostpoet.