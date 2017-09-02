Including that infamous 'Home Alone 2' scene...

Matt Damon has spoken out to make sense of the scene in Home Alone 2: Lost In New York where Donald Trump dangles his tiny meat-mittens above Macauley Culkin.

Damon, soon to reunite on-screen with his film-brother Ben Affleck, revealed that the scene was never originally meant to be in the film.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Matt Damon revealed that whenever film productions requested to film in one of this buildings, Trump, the egomaniac, would insist that a part was written for him in the movie.

“[Director] Martin Brest had to write something in Scent of a Woman – and the whole crew was in on it,” Damon explained: “You have to waste an hour of your day with a bullshit shot: Donald Trump walks in and Al Pacino’s like, “Hello, Mr. Trump!” – you had to call him by name – and then he exits.”

“You waste a little time so that you can get the permit, and then you can cut the scene out. But I guess in Home Alone 2 they left it in.”

Watch Donald Trump appear in an array of films and shows below.

In the most recent push against Trump, Bastille dedicated their song ‘The Currents’ to Donald Trump during their Reading Festival performance.

“This song is dedicated to a giant, orange baby,” said frontman Dan Smith by way of introduction to the ‘Wild World‘ track. During the song he changed the lyrics to ask “Why won’t Trump stop firing up the crazies?“