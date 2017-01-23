Maximo Park announce UK tour for May

The Newcastle band will play 11 dates up and down the country.

Maximo Park have announced an 11-date UK tour for May.

The band will begin their run in Birmingham on May 5 and call in at hometown Newcastle, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Sheffield, London, Bexhill, Cambridge, Cardiff and Falmouth before wrapping in Manchester.

The band will be supporting forthcoming album ‘Risk To Exist’, which drops on April 21. Frontman Paul Smith says the album is “ultimately about empathy”.

He explains: “Some songs are simple messages of solidarity and others are fuelled by anger at the elitist, established order of British society. There’s a questioning of power throughout and a feeling that there must be a different way of structuring our society in order to alleviate inequality.

“Musically, the songs reflect more soulful and groove-based influences, allowing more space in the arrangements than ever before. The central idea is to align great pop melodies with songs that reflect the state of the nation.”

Check out the full tour dates below:

Fri May 5 BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute 1

Sat May 6 NEWCASTLE O2 Academy

Mon May 8 ABERDEEN Lemon Tree

Tue May 9 GLASGOW O2 ABC

Wed May 10 SHEFFIELD Leadmill

Fri May 12 LONDON Royal Festival Hall

Sat May 13 BEXHILL De La Warr Pavilion

Mon May 15 CAMBRIDGE Junction

Tue May 16 CARDIFF Tramshed

Wed May 17 FALMOUTH Princess Pavilion

Fri May 19 MANCHESTER Albert Hall

Tickets go on sale this Friday (January 25) at 9am from maximopark.com.