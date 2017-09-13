Here are the latest bookies’ odds for the Mercury Prize 2017

Place your bets before the awards' show tomorrow night

The Hyundai Mercury Prize Awards Show is set to air tomorrow night (Sept 14) and the bookies have released the latest odds.

Booking agents Ladbrokes have cited Kate Tempest as having the highest odds of winning with her album ‘Let Them Eat Chaos’ with a 5/2 prediction.

In second place with odds of 7/2 is Sampha, with Stormzy coming in with odds of 6/1.

You can see the full shortlist below along with Ladbrokes’ latest odds.

Kate Tempest – Let Them Eat Chaos: 5/2

Sampha – Process: 7/2

Stormzy – Gang Signs and Prayer: 6/1

Loyle Carner – Yesterday’s Gone: 8/1

J Hus – Common Sense: 10/1

Glass Animals – How to Be a Human Being: 12/1

The xx – I See you: 12/1

Alt-J – Relaxer: 16/1

Dinosaur – Together, As One: 16/1

Ed Sheeran – ÷: 20/1

The Big Moon – Love In The 4th Dimension: 20/1

Blossoms – Blossoms: 33/1

Last week, Idris Elba was announced as guest presenter for this year’s Mercury Prize, while Skepta has been added to the line-up of live performers on the night.

The Hyundai Mercury Prize Awards Show will be held at Eventim Apollo, London. While Lauren Laverne returns as the official host for this year’s ceremony, actor – and occasional DJ – Elba will present the big prize.

Elba said of the news: “The Hyundai Mercury Prize is a huge moment in the music calendar and I’m so happy to be involved. It is so important that we continue to celebrate the album as a work of art and this is a special night to celebrate the incredible shortlisted artists.”

All the nominated acts – with the exception of Ed Sheeran – are expected to perform on the night.