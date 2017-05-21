Meryl Streep to return in the long-awaited sequel to ‘Mamma Mia!’

Almost nine years since the original debut of 'Mamma Mia!' comes with the original cast in tow.

Universal just announced that the highly coveted ‘Mamma Mia!’ will be getting a sequel entitled ‘Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!’.

This announcement comes almost nine years to the day since the original film debuted in 2008. The sequel, Forbes reports, is allegedly filled with the ABBA songs that weren’t featured in the first film.

‘Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!’ has been given a theatrical release of July 20, 2018. The original cast is expected to return including the questionable musical stylings of Pierce Brosnan.

Many are surprised that this sequel wasn’t announced due to how successful the first ‘Mamma Mia!’ film was in the box office pulling in a heft $609 million worldwide. This is larger than both ‘Iron Man’ and ‘Quantum Of Solace’ which came out in the same year.

‘Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!’ will be written and directed by Ol Parker, the mind behind ‘The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel’ with roles being reprised by Meryl Streep, Colin Firth and Amanda Seyfried.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

And it won’t just be the everyday musical fan attending the Mamma Mia follow up, recently, Radiohead member Ed O’Brien has spoken about how his daughter got him into ABBA and how he experienced “spine tingles” while watching the Mamma Mia film.

“[We] watched Mamma Mia at Christmas, finally, all together, and I was like, ‘These songs are amazing! Oh my god!’ I got spine tingles, even with Pierce Brosnan singing.”