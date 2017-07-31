"The power that came out of him was just unbelievable"

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich is the most recent musician to pay tribute to the late Linkin Park vocalist, Chester Bennington.

The singer committed suicide a few weeks ago (July 20) and since tributes from the music world have been pouring in over this tremendous loss.

In an interview with LA radio station 95.5 KLOS, Lars Ulrich shared some kind words about Bennington and his music.”Chester was a very kind and very unassuming and very gentle soul, who had a really big heart”, Ulrich began.

“The first time I heard Linkin Park – the power that came out of him was just unbelievable. It was so original and so unique. He was one of those singers that has that rare gift where every word that comes out of him sounds authentic.”

Watch Lars’ interview and tribute below.

Ulrich also brings up their “Summer Sanitarium” tour which Metallica shared with Linkin park. “All those guys are great guys and my heart goes out to all of ’em and to the family”. Bennington’s Linkin Park bandmate Mike Shinoda said he was “shocked and heartbroken” over the news.

“I think more than anything, I think it reaffirms — without sounding too cheesy — that we’ve gotta live each moment to the max and just be in the moment.” Ulrich concluded.

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH: