MGMT reveal that their new album is completely finished

The fourth album from the electro duo is very nearly here.

MGMT have teased over Twitter that their new album is now fully mastered, which indicates that the release in impending.

The album, which was revealed to be called ‘Little Dark Age’, was reportedly recorded and entered the mixing stages back in April but now, according to the band’s Twitter, the album is fully mastered.

This follows news that broke back in May that revealed that the band were entering the few days of mixing.

This new album have been working on the follow up to their 2013 self-titled third album since it was released. In late 2016, the band promised fans that they would return in 2017 before clarifying in November that they intended to release new music “ASAP”.

The latest tweet from the band depicts a white CD titled ‘MGMT – Album Mastering’. Check out the new album teaser below.

MGMT had been expected to return in 2016, after declaring on Christmas Day 2015 that they would “re-dominate your mind hole” the following year. However, no new material surfaced and the band later clarified: “Meant to say MGMT re-dominates your mind hole in 2017”.

Back in May 2016, Mac DeMarco responded to rumours that he would be collaborating with MGMT in the near future.

DeMarco said: “[VanWyngarden] lives in the same neighbourhood as me, so we’re homies. I don’t know, maybe I should leave it as a mystery. I’m not recording on any MGMT albums, just my own record, but who knows?”