The compilation features a brand new five-track mash-up from The White Panda.

A new compilation album from Michael Jackson has now been officially announced after a mysterious tease yesterday (September 5).

Posters showing the album’s cover art were posted on social media while a 15-second teaser suggested that the record would be centred on ‘Scream’, the King Of Pop’s hit ’90s duet with sister Janet Jackson.

It has now been confirmed that SCREAM will be a 13-track greatest hits collection that brings together Jackson’s most danceable tracks across his discography. The collection includes ‘Dirty Diana’, ‘Thriller’ and the titular ‘Scream’.

The album will also include bonus track ‘Blood On The Dance Floor X Dangerous’ which is a mash-up from The White Panda of MJ’s ‘Blood on the Dance Floor’, ‘Dangerous’, ‘This Place Hotel’, ‘Leave Me Alone’ and ‘Is It Scary’.

SCREAM is available September 29. Check out the album art below.

Find the full track list for SCREAM below.

‘This Place Hotel’

‘Thriller’

‘Blood On The Dance Floor’

‘Somebody’s Watching Me’

‘Dirty Diana’

‘Torture’

‘Leave Me Alone’

‘Scream’

‘Dangerous’

‘Unbreakable’

‘Xscape’

‘Threatened’

‘Ghosts’

Bonus Track: ‘Blood On The Dance Floor X Dangerous’ (The White Panda Mash-Up)

Michael Jackson would have turned 50 years old last week (August 29). His daughter Paris marked the occasion with a poignant message on Instagram, in which she wrote: “You are always with me and I am always with you. Though I am not you, and you are not me, I know with all of my being that we are one. And our should will never change in that way. Thank you for the magic, forever and always.”