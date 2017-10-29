Michael Moore hits out at Donald Trump: “I’m your latest distraction from your crimes”

The US President criticised the filmmaker's Broadway show

Michael Moore has hit out at Donald Trump, after the US President criticised the filmmaker’s Broadway show.

Moore’s Trump-bashing stage show, ‘The Terms Of My Surrender’, closed on 22nd October after a 12-week run, earning a reported $4.2 million. It earned the ire of the President after its closure though, with Trump taking to Twitter to bash the show.

“While not at all presidential,” he tweeted, “I must point out that the Sloppy Michael Moore Show on Broadway was a TOTAL BOMB and was forced to close. Sad!”

Moore responded in a series of tweets directed at the President, criticising his presidency and mocking many of the tropes of Trump’s tweets.

“You must have my smash hit of a Broadway show confused with your presidency– which IS a total bomb and WILL indeed close early. NOT SAD,” he tweeted.

Moore continued: “Today, 1 U.S. service member was killed & 6 injured in our never-ending war in Afghanistan. You, our President, are not even aware of this. You ARE aware I’m a “B’way star” & I guess this bothers you more. SAD. Prosecutor Mueller’s Grand Jury has just approved the 1st criminal indictments of your administration. R u trying 2 distract us from this?

“38 days after Maria, 3/4 of Puerto Rico (our fellow Americans) have NO electricity. Yet u are more upset that so many ppl saw my B’way show. SAD. They say Twitter “distracts” you from your presidency. But Twitter IS YOUR PRESIDENCY! It’s all you know how to do. # LOSER! And now, for this weekend, I’m your latest distraction from your crimes. Ha! Raucous & joyous crowds every nite on B’way- & u missed out!

“It was the highest grossing play (non-musical) of the summer, despite my offering $29 cheap seats + free student tix so ALL could afford. As announced on May 1st, it was always a “12-WEEK-ONLY” run, due to my commitments to my upcoming primetime TV series & my new movie. On Broadway, Donald, they call it a “LIMITED ENGAGEMENT” — just like we’re planning on making your presidency.”

Michael Moore recently announced that he is making a new documentary film about Trump.

As Variety reports, Moore has been working on the film in secret for months, and hopes to do some real and lasting damage to the President’s office.

“No matter what you throw at him, it hasn’t worked,” said Moore. “No matter what is revealed, he remains standing. Facts, reality, brains cannot defeat him. Even when he commits a self-inflicted wound, he gets up the next morning and keeps going and tweeting. That all ends with this movie.”