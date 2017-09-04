Michelle Obama, Kelly Rowland and Serena Williams re-create Beyonce’s iconic ‘Formation’ look

Happy Birthday, Bey!

Michelle Obama, Serena Williams and Beyoncé’s family celebrated the singer’s birthday today with a Lemonade-inspired photo shoot that recreated Bey’s iconic ‘Formation’ look.

The hat-and-braid ensemble known from the 2016 track was put on by Kelly Rowland, Serena Williams, Michelle Obama, Blue Ivy and Beyonce’s closest family to pay tribute to Bey’s birth day.

The photos were posted on Beyoncé’s website alongside with a pledge to support the Houston relief efforts. The hashtag #BeyGoodHouston is atop the photo collection.

Check out the ‘Formation’ tribute below.

SWIPE: Beyoncé's family and friends recreated her iconic #Formation look for her birthday. #HappyBirthdayBeyonce #BeyDay A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on Sep 4, 2017 at 8:08am PDT

Michelle Obama recently revealed that all she wants to talk about over the dinner table with her family is Beyonce.

In an interview with Stephen Colbert, the Late Show host asked: “Well, the most important question I have for you is what is Beyoncé really like?”

“She’s a sweetheart,” Obama replied. “She’s smart, she’s creative, she’s a great mother. She loves her family. She’s just a low-key lady, so we have a lot in common in that way. Except I can’t sing, I can’t dance.”

Meanwhile, Beyoncé’s husband Jay Z led a crowd singalong for wife Beyoncé during his headline set at Made In America festival in Philadelphia yesterday.

Beyoncé is celebrating her 36th birthday today (September 4), so Jay Z got the crowd to wish her many happy returns by singing a few bars of Stevie Wonder’s ‘Happy Birthday’.