Michelle Obama reveals her favourite Beyoncé song

At first she said "all of them," before picking one

Michelle Obama has revealed her favourite song from Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’.

Speaking as part of marketing conference Inbound in Boston, where she also discussed the future of Obamacare and the impact of President Trump, she picked her personal favourite from last year’s critically acclaimed album.

Author and interviewer Roxanne Gay asked Obama to give her preference, to which she initially replied “all of them.” But when pressed, she said she played ‘Love Drought’ “over and over.” Listen to the track below.

Obama is a not-to-secret Beyoncé fan and close friend. She recently celebrated Bey’s birthday by joining Serena Williams and Kelly Rowland in recreating the star’s ‘Formation’ look.

She also recently revealed that all she wants to talk about over the dinner table with her family is Beyoncé.

In an interview with Stephen Colbert, the Late Show host asked: “Well, the most important question I have for you is what is Beyoncé really like?”

“She’s a sweetheart,” Obama replied. “She’s smart, she’s creative, she’s a great mother. She loves her family. She’s just a low-key lady, so we have a lot in common in that way. Except I can’t sing, I can’t dance.”