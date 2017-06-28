Michelle Rodriguez threatens to quit Fast & Furious over its portrayal of women

The actor is imploring the franchise producers to "show some love" to the female characters.

With The Fate Of The Furious getting a digital release yesterday (June 27), franchise star Michelle Rodriguez has taken to the internet to express her qualms with the male-centric franchise.

While promoting the digital release over Instagram, Rodriguez posted a composite photo of her and some of the cast. However, the caption she wrote to her 3.8 million followers took shots at Universal and the franchise’s producers, reports Deadline.

Rodriguez captioned the photo: “F8 is out digitally today, I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one. Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise.”

“It’s been a good ride & Im grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years..”

Check out the Instagram post below.

F8 is out digitally today, I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one. Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise. It's been a good ride & Im grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years… One Love 🤘🏼❤️🤗🙏🦄✨🌍🙊🤔 A post shared by Michelle Rodriguez (@mrodofficial) on Jun 27, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

Michelle Rodriguez has been a member of the Fast And Furious franchise since the first instalment back in 2001, however, it took until this year’s The Fate Of The Furious to feature central female characters played by Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren respectively.

The most recent film grossed a total $1.24 billion in the global box office with two more additions to the franchise slated for 2019 and 2021.

The Fate Of The Furious smashed a box office record set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens during its opening weekend. .