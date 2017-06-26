The rap group squared up to Joe Budden.

Rap group Migos almost came to blows with Joe Budden after they were interviewed backstage together at the BET Awards.

Tensions were initially heightened after YouTube host DJ Akademiks asked Migos rapper Takeoff why he didn’t feature on their track ‘Bad and Boujee.’

“I ain’t left off Bad and Boujee, you think I left off Bad and Boujee?”, Takeoff furiously replied.

But while it became even more tense when Akademiks asked Takeoff to repeat his answer, Budden had seemingly had enough – and threw his microphone to the ground before storming off.

As he did so, all three members of Migos were seen squaring up to Budden, while a voice off camera is desperately heard pleading “chill, chill, chill.”

Budden has since explained to the brief altercation – and claimed that he ‘had enough’ of the group, while describing his actions as ‘justified’.

He added: “They was just a little too sassy for me that’s all.”

Earlier this year, Migos faced criticism after they reportedly refused to perform with drag queens during Katy Perry’s Saturday Night Live performance of Bon Apetit.

Migos rapper Quavo also recently collaborated with former One Direction star Liam Payne on ‘Strip That Down’, his first solo single since leaving the group.