Migos ‘refused to appear with drag queens during Katy Perry’s SNL performance’

A representative from the group's label has called the story 'completely false and fabricated'.

Migos reportedly refused to perform with drag queens when they joined Katy Perry on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

Perry performed her latest track ‘Swish Swish’ accompanied by a gaggle of drag queens on the US entertainment show on Saturday night (May 20). She also performed ‘Bon Appétit’ with Migos, but for this performance far fewer drag queens were present. The drag performers who did join them appeared only at the peripheries of the performance – watch below.

In a now-deleted story run by World of Wonder, and picked up by Uproxx, two drag queens who were booked for the performance reportedly shared their stories from the set.

One is quoted as saying: “I was one of the performers on that table with them the whole time, during the rehearsal for 3 days. On the day of the filming, when I got there, I was told to leave. I wasn’t on the set at the time, but we were asking what happened. They said it was because Migos doesn’t feel comfortable with having drag queens there.”

The other drag queen is quoted as saying: “I heard it from the stylist. They changed the queens out in the ‘Bon Appétit’ number, and they didn’t seem too thrilled during rehearsal either, with us there.”

Meanwhile, an SNL staff member is also quoted in the article. The staffer reportedly said: “I work at SNL and the rumours are true! Migos held up rehearsal because they ‘weren’t comfortable with the drag queens’ being there. There were initially more drag queens on the set for that song, but after Migos threw a fit, Katy Perry’s team removed some of the queens from the performance. Additionally, Katy Perry didn’t invite any of the queens to the afterparty… So, none of them were allowed in.”

A spokesperson for Migos’ label Capitol has called the story “completely false and fabricated”. The Atlanta rap trio previously attracted criticism earlier this year after making comments about fellow Atlanta rapper iLoveMakkonen, who had recently come out as gay.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Migos’ Quavo said, “We ain’t saying it’s nothing wrong with the gays,” before suggesting that the news of Makonnen’s sexuality undermined his artistic credibility because “he first came out talking about trapping and selling Molly, doing all that”.

The group has since apologised for the comments, while Makonnen insisted they “ain’t got no problem with gay people”.