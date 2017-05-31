Listen to a new track from Mike Skinner written for Alexa Chung

It's always a treat to hear material from Skinner now that The Streets are finished.

Mike Skinner has teamed up with fashion designer, writer and presenter Alexa Chung as well as online retailer My Theresa to produce a music video promoting Chung’s new fashion collection.

The first time Skinner and Chung collaborated was back in 2004 for the music video for ‘Could Well Be In’ from The Streets’ ‘A Grand Don’t Come For Free’. 13 years later the two have collaborated for this audio-visual experience that features a new track from Skinner called ‘In my head – the darker the shadow the brighter the light’.

The video was directed by Skinner, too. Speaking about the collaboration Chung said: “It was so lovely to be reunited with Mike after all these years. I’m a huge fan of his and was at the time we made our first video together when I was I think 20 or 21. I suppose a lot has happened in the intervening time but it was nice to see how little he has changed.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Watch the video and listen to new track below.

Skinner said of the directing experience: “A long time ago when things were very different I spent a few days with Alexa making a video for my song ‘Could Well Be In’. So much feels different now that I thought it would be fun to use the footage as a flashback.

Read more: A love letter to The Streets’ still incredible ‘Original Pirate Material’ on its 15th birthday

You can catch Mike Skinner live next month at Glastonbury 2017 between June 21 – June 25 2017.