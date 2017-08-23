Miley Cyrus and Kristen Stewart among latest victims of ‘Fappening’ nude photo leak

'An outrageous and despicable invasion of privacy'

Miley Cyrus and Kristen Stewart are among the latest victims of the leak of hacked private and explicit photos.

Previously, a 2014 leak saw private photos of the likes of actress Jennifer Lawrence, singer Ariana Grande, and model Kate Upton uploaded to the internet, before Pennsylvanian resident Ryan Collins was found guilty of being the perpetrator of the ‘Fappening’ phishing scheme and sentenced to 18 months in prison.

But now, it seems to have happened again. In what the media is dubbing ‘the Fappening 3.0’, private images of Miley Cyrus with Stella Maxwell, along with Kristen Stewart, singer and actress Katharine McPhee, Tiger Woods and Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn have appeared online.

In a statement released to People Magazine, Vonn revealed that she would be taking legal action.

“It is an outrageous and despicable invasion of privacy for anyone to steal and illegally publish private intimate photos,” a spokesman said. “Lindsey will take all necessary and appropriate legal action to protect and enforce her rights and interests.

“She believes the individuals responsible for hacking her private photos as well as the websites that encourage this detestable conduct should be prosecuted to the fullest extent under the law.”

Katherine McPhee is also preparing to take legal action.