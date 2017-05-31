Millie Bobby Brown reveals she auditioned for Wolverine role

Millie Bobby Brown has revealed that she auditioned for a key role in this year’s Wolverine movie Logan.

The Stranger Things actress, who plays Eleven on the hit Netflix series, tried out for the role of Laura a.k.a. X-23, which eventually went to rising star Dafne Keen.

Though she missed out on the role, Brown said it was actually her favourite ever audition. She told Variety: “I was like, ‘It’s going to be amazing, I’m going to really prepare,’ and I sat in my room reading the lines. Honestly, for me, I felt so — I felt [like] an actor, in the audition room, hitting Hugh Jackman, and [director] James Mangold sitting right in front of me.”

She also praised Keen’s performance as Laura in the movie, which came out in February, saying: “I watched it, and she was incredible.”

Millie Bobby Brown will return as Eleven in season two of Stranger Things.

Back in February, speculation that Brown may join the cast of The Avengers: Infinity War intensified after she was pictured with the film’s joint directors, the Russo Brothers.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that she will definitely be appearing in the 2019 sequel, Godzilla: King Of The Monsters.