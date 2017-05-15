Miriam Margolyes lashes out at reporter over ‘Harry Potter’ question

The actress played Professor Sprout in the J.K. Rowling film franchise

The actress who played Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter film franchise has lashed out at a reporter for asking a question on Harry Potter and The Cursed Child.

Miriam Margolyes was on the BAFTA red carpet last night, when a reporter asked if she’d seen the new play, set in J.K. Rowling’s fictional, magical world. “Don’t be ridiculous!” she exclaimed in response. “Of course not! I’m not interested in Harry Potter anymore. Because it’s over for me. What’s the matter with you? How old are you? 12 and a half?! Do me a favour.”

Calming down slightly, she continued: “I’m glad it’s happening and I’m glad it’s a success but it’s got nothing for me. It’s not my kind of theatre…”

The news comes after Harry Potter and The Cursed Child won a record number of Olivier Awards last month, with a record nine gongs including Best Play. Back in January, plans appeared to leak to bring The Cursed Child to the silver screen as a three-part film series.

Harry Potter and The Cursed Child runs at London’s Palace Theatre until July 22 2018.