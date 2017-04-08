Mitski gives One Direction’s ‘Fireproof’ a grunge-rock remix

The people's indie-rock champion covers One Direction's single with some much-needed fuzz

New York singer-songwriter Mitski has covered One Direction’s “Fireproof” for a digital album that opposes Donald Trump’s regressive and damaging policies.

Our First 100 Days has featured the likes of Into It. Over It., Protomartyr, The Mountain Goats, Twin Peaks, Julien Baker and Nothing who have all shared unheard music for the project.

As Mitski states in her Facebook post revealing the 1D cover, “all profits raised will go directly to organizations working on the front lines of climate change, reproductive rights, immigration, LGBTQA rights, and more.”

Check out Mitski’s take on “Fireproof” below.

If we didn’t know the actual origin of this song, we could believe it’s straight off Mitksi’s latest album Puberty 2 alongside “Your Best American Girl”.

In other One Direction news, only yesterday did Harry Styles release his debut solo single ‘Sign Of The Times’.

“It’s the song I’m most proud of writing, I think,” Styles told Nick Grimshaw shortly after it premiered.

Styles co-wrote the track with producer Jeff Bhasker, who has previously worked with Kanye West, Jay Z and Mark Ronson. He will perform it on Saturday Night Live in the US on April 15 and The Graham Norton Show in the UK on April 21.

Styles was recently spotted hanging from a helicopter while shooting the track’s video. That video is coming later this month, his PR team have confirmed.