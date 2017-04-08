Morgan Freeman performs Shawshank narration about “annoying” Graham Norton

"I hope people stop asking me to do stupid voice-overs like this"

Whether he wanted to be or not, Morgan Freeman’s role in The Shawshank Redemption set him up for a career as the ‘voice-over king’. A talent he showcased on last night’s (April 7) The Graham Norton Show.

Freeman appeared alongside Michael Caine to promote their Zach Braff-directed movie Going In Style.

Graham brought up the famous introduction Freeman read in Shawshank to introduce the newest prisoner Andy (played by Tim Robbins) as he arrived to the penitentiary.

On the talk show, however, Freeman’s monologue featured a few emendations on the original script – namely taking shots at the show’s host.

“I must admit I didn’t think much of Graham Norton first time I laid eyes on him,” Freeman began. “He looked like a stiff breeze could blow him over”.

“I could see why some people took him for annoying. He had a walk and a talk that just wasn’t normal around here. And boy, did he drink.”

“I hope to finish this talk show one day. I hope people stop asking me to do stupid voice overs like this. I hope.”

Last year the navigation app wizards Waze gave Freeman the job of replacing their generic sat-nav voice with his own to promote the action blockbuster, London Has Fallen.

Michael Caine will appear alongside Freeman in Going In Style which is out in cinemas now.

Recently, Caine revealed that he voted for Brexit, saying: “What it is with me, I’d rather be a poor master than a rich servant. It wasn’t about the racism, immigrants or anything, it was about freedom.”