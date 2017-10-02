Morrissey backs anti-Islam politician Anne Marie Waters during 6 Music session

"The voting was rigged."

Morrissey has seemingly backed an Ukip politician with outspoken anti-Islam views, claiming that the party’s recent leadership contest was rigged against her.

Anne-Marie Waters, who has previously described Islam as “evil”, came second to Henry Bolton on Friday as the party elected its fourth leader within the space of a year.

She is also the chair of Sharia Watch UK, a leading anti-Islam organisation.

But she has now received support from Morrissey, after the singer appeared to back her during a live lunchtime session on BBC 6 Music.

“I was very surprised the other day, it was very interesting to me to see Anne-Marie Waters become the head of Ukip”, Morrissey told the crowd at Maida Vale studios.

“Oh no, sorry, she didn’t. The voting was rigged. Sorry, I forgot.”

The surprise comments were met with a noticeable silence from his fans present in the studio, and provoked swift condemnation from listeners.

“Morrissey disappointed Anne Marie Waters didn’t win? The racist c**t can fuck off”, one listener wrote on Twitter.

Another said: “Morrissey declaring his disappointment live on @ BBC6Music that Anne-Marie Waters didn’t become Ukip leader. What a twat he’s become.”

The 6 Music session comes as Morrissey prepares to unveil his latest album, Low In High School, which is set for release on November 17.

Last month, he released ‘Spent The Day In Bed’, the first single from the record, and joined Twitter to promote it.