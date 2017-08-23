This is how much the cast of ‘Game Of Thrones’ earns per episode

The wages of some of the show's main actors have been revealed

The amount some of the key actors in Game Of Thrones are paid per episode has been revealed.

A new list of estimated wages for some of TV’s top actors has been released, with the highest paid stars in drama, comedy and reality TV across traditional TV channels and streaming services being disclosed.

Emilia Clarke, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington and Lena Headey are all estimated to receive $500,00 (£391,000) per episode of the HBO show.

Only two actors are ranked above them in the drama list. Robert De Niro is reported to receive $775,000 (£606k) per instalment for his role in David O. Russell’s as-yet-untitled Amazon series, while NCIS‘ Mark Harmon is said to be paid $525,000 (£411k) per episode.

The Big Bang Theory stars Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar and Jim Parsons are the highest paid comedy actors in US TV, as Variety reports. Each is paid an eye-watering $900k (£704k) per episode.

Meanwhile, Ellen DeGeneres tops the reality/news/host category, with an estimated $50m (£39m) per year.

A recent episode of Game Of Thrones referenced a popular meme concerning one of the show’s returning characters.

This week, after four seasons away from the show, viewers were finally given another glimpse of Gendry. The last time he was seen in the hit programme was rowing to King’s Landing in season three.

Since then, fans had been left wandering about his fate, giving rise to a popular meme that centred around the character still rowing. Actor Joe Dempsie, who plays Gendry in the show, encouraged fans by tweeting “Still rowin’…” at the end of season four.

As Shortlist reports, his on-screen return brought with it a reference to that meme. In the episode, Ser Davos Seaworth is seen visiting Gendry in the Flea Bottom district of King’s Landing. Once reunited, Davos said to the character: “Thought you might still be rowing.”