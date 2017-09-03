15 people injured after lightning strikes music festival

A lightning strike at a music festival in France has left at least 15 people injured – with two of them said to be in a serious condition.

Lightning struck during a dramatic storm in several areas of the Vieux Canal festival in the town of Azerailles in the North East of France. Children are said to be among those injured, who were inside one of the festival’s tents during the storm.

The regional council has said that the victims were “directly hit by the lightning and suffered burns”, while a woman in her sixties and a 44-year-old man are reported to be in a serious condition. Those who were injured received emergency first aid on site, before being transferred to hospital.

Writing on Facebook yesterday, the Festival said: “We regret to announce to all our festival goers that there will be no festival tonight. Following the very violent storm of this afternoon, the approval of the festival was cancelled. We are truly sorry and we will return to you as soon as possible.

“Thank you for your understanding.”

Acts lined up to play at Festival “Le Vieux Canal” included French electronic act Pony Pony Run Run and pop group Black Bones, along with Woodstock Revival, The ZZ and many more.