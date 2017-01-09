16 people arrested over Kim Kardashian robbery

She was robbed at gun point back in October

French police have arrested 16 people over Kim Kardashian’s armed robbery in Paris.

Back in October, Kardashian was robbed of millions of dollars with of jewellery by two armed masked men in the French capital – leading husband Kanye West to cancel a number of gigs before starting a row with Jay Z over his lack of communication after the incident.

Now, as The Guardian reports, French police have picked up 16 suspects through morning raids in Paris as well as Normandy and the French Riviera. Detectives identified two potential suspects under surveillance following the €9m (£7.8m) robbery before placing them and associates under surveillance. The oldest suspect is said to be in his 60s, and they can all be held for questioning for up to 96 hours.

During the ordeal, Kardashian was left in the bath while masked men disguised as policemen raided her hotel room. She was alone as her German bodyguard was out a club with her sisters as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Getty Images for Yeezy Season 4

Last week saw a new promo video for Kardashian’s reality TV show released, returning in March, in which Kim recalls her thoughts at the time of the Paris robbery, saying: “They’re going to shoot me in the back. There’s no way out.”

“It makes me so upset to think about it.”

Hitting out Jay Z during a concert in the wake of the incident, Kanye said: “Don’t call me, after the robbery, and say ‘how you feelin?’” West told the crowd during a show on his Saint Pablo tour in Seattle this week. “You wanna know how I’m feelin? Come by the house. Bring the kids by the house. Like we’re brothers. Let’s sit down.

“I can’t take this shit bro. Our kids have never even played together.”

Kanye was later hospitalised for ‘psychosis and exhaustion’.