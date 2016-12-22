Blink-182 tease ‘California’ deluxe edition: ‘It’s like a whole other album’

Mark Hoppus hints that the deluxe edition will essentially make 'California' into a double album.

Blink-182 have teased the upcoming deluxe edition of comeback album ‘California’, saying: “It’s like a whole other album.”

The band released ‘California’, their first album in five years, in July and saw it debut at Number One in the US and UK. They have since announced that they are working on a deluxe edition with numerous extra tracks.

Giving fans on update on the expanded ‘California’, Mark Hoppus told Billboard: “It’s almost, it’s more than a whole other record, it’s a double album at this point and it’s more of an extension of what we did in the studio earlier.

“Some of the songs were songs that we did not put on the first album, but are great songs. And some are brand new that we just wrote last week, a lot of high-energy songs, punk rock, some more ballad-y songs, a little more electronic experimentation, it’s a good mix. It’s not a collection of throwaway songs, it’s like a whole other album.”

“It should almost be a new album,” Travis Barker added, before revealing that the band could include as many as 14 new songs on the deluxe edition. “It’s a good problem to have. I’m really excited about this deluxe edition. It’s gonna be incredible,” he said.

Meanwhile, Blink-182 are due to tour the UK and the European festival circuit in 2017.

Their festival dates next year include sets at Belgium’s Rock Werchter and Denmark’s Roskilde, while their UK tour will kick off in July. See those tour dates, including two gigs at London’s The O2 to round off the excursion, below.

Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena (July 3, 2017)

Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena (July 4)

Leeds, First Direct Arena (July 5)

Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena (July 7)

Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena (July 9)

Glasgow, The SSE Hydro (July 11)

Manchester, Arena (July 14)

Liverpool, Echo Arena (July 15)

Bournemouth, BIC (July 17)

London, The O2 (July 19-20)