Watch Mark Zuckerberg diss Nickelback awkwardly in new Facebook video

Facebook founder takes a potshot at the Canadian rock band in a video introducing his new home AI technology.

Mark Zuckerberg has posted a Facebook video introducing his new home AI technology, and included an awkward Nickelback diss.

In the video, Zuckerberg interacts with an AI system called “Jarvis” which is voiced by Morgan Freeman. We see Jarvis giving Zuckerberg his daily schedule, speaking Mandarin with the Facebook founder’s baby daughter, and even preparing his breakfast.

When Zuckerberg asks Jarvis to “play us some good Nickelback songs”, Jarvis replies: “I’m sorry Mark, I’m afraid I can’t do that – there are no good Nickelback songs.”

“Good. That was actually a test,” says Zuckerberg in response. Watch the full video below.

Meanwhile, the Canadian police force who threatened to punish drink-drivers by forcing them to listen to Nickelback has recently apologised.

Kensington Police Service had warned that anyone caught driving when under the influence of alcohol would be made to listen to the local rock band’s third album, ‘Silver Side Up’, on the way to the police station.

The department, which serves the 146,283 residents of Prince Edward Island in Alberta, announced the deterrent in a post on Facebook.

However, Constable Rob Hartlen has since written a second post explaining that as the Nickelback post went viral, it no longer seemed as funny to the police force.

“That prompted me to think less about Nickelback as the ‘Entity’ and more about the four guys, four human beings from Alberta who were dragged into this international story,” he said. “And the more I thought about that, the less funny the humour seemed. I was accused of making light of Drinking and Driving. I was stunned by that.”

Hartlen added: “I am sorry to Chad, Ryan, Mike and Daniel. Not as just members of Nickelback, but more importantly as fellow Canadians. I’m sorry guys because I didn’t take a moment to think of you AS just guys. Having to watch as media around the world takes a pot shot at you and having no way to defend yourself.”