Paul Simon pays tribute to Carrie Fisher, calls her ‘a special, wonderful girl’

The musician and the actor were married briefly in the '80s

Paul Simon is one of the latest celebrities to pay tribute to actor Carrie Fisher, who passed away yesterday (December 27).

The musician was married to the Star Wars star from August 1983 to July 1984. Fisher never remarried while Simon did, marrying Edie Brickell.

He took to Twitter following news of his former wife’s death, writing: “Yesterday was a horrible day. Carrie was a special, wonderful girl. It’s too soon.”

As Vulture points out, Fisher spoke about the pair’s relationship in an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this year.

“I’m not good at relationships,” she said when asked what she got out of their marriage. “I’m not cooperative enough. I couldn’t give him the peace that he needed.

“Also, it’s interesting when you’re with another celebrity. The issue of celebrity becomes neutralized and you can get onto your bigger problems. We both had very interesting fights. It’s all a shame, because he and I were very good together in the ways that we were good. But like I said, I don’t supply someone with a really peaceful home.”

She also said the two didn’t talk anymore, calling that fact “difficult”. “I miss him, but I have the best of him in his music,” she added.

Fisher also said she still enjoyed Simon’s music and could disassociate their relationship from the songs he had written. “Though I do like the songs he wrote about our relationship,” she said. “Even when he’s insulting me, I like it very much. If you’re gonna be insulted, that’s the way to go. “Graceland” has part of us in it.”