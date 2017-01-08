Listen to The Shins debut new song ‘The Fear’ live

The band recently announced the release of their first album in five years, 'Heartworms'

The Shins have debuted a new song live on an episode of A Prairie Home Companion.

The band took part in a live broadcast from Seattle’s Paramount Theatre, where they played a handful of tracks. In their set were old songs ‘Gone For Good’ and ‘Saint Simon’, along with the recently revealed ‘Name For You’ and another new track.

‘The Fear’ is the third song from upcoming album ‘Heartworms’ to be previewed, after the group shared’ Dead Alive’ last year. You can listen to the performance below, via Stereogum. You can hear the band’s full set here, from around the 52-minute mark.

‘Heartworms’ is the band’s follow-up to 2012’s ‘Port Of Morrow’ album, which peaked at Number Three in the US and Number 11 in the UK. The band had teased their new album last October by sharing a mysterious grainy video. They also played new songs during their set at End of the Road festival in September.

Singer James Mercer has said of the band’s new album: “I’m really excited about this record. I think we’ve got something that Shins fans will really love, and I think there are some other things on there that are different enough.”

He added that the new album is more similar to the band’s first three albums, rather than the poppier sound of ‘Port Of Morrow’, which was co-produced with Adele producer Greg Kurstin.

The singer added: “I made a concerted effort on some songs to fit the palette, to use the palette that I’ve historically used for the band. I think it’s really strong. Lyrically, I think I’m better than I ever was, and I think my songwriting is better than it ever was.”

‘Heartworms’ will be released on Columbia on March 10. Fans who pre-order now will receive the songs ‘Dead Alive’ and ‘Name For You’ as instant-grat tracks.