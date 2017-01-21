Listen to Angel Olsen’s new song, ‘Fly On Your Wall’

The track is the first to be taken from new anti-Trump compilation, 'Our First 100 Days'

Angel Olsen has released a new song called ‘Fly On Your Wall’.

The track appears on a new subscription compilation titled ‘Our First 100 Days‘. The project will see a new song released every day for the first 100 days of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Other artists featured on the compilation include Twin Peaks, Whitney, Porches, Ty Segall, Protomartyr, Waxahatchee and more.

Fans can subscribe to ‘Our First 100 Days’ for a minimum donation of $30 (£24), with all proceeds going to organisations threatened by Trump’s proposed policies, as Pitchfork reports. They include All Above All, Cosecha, Hoosier Action, People’s Climate Movement and Southerners On New Ground.

Listen to ‘Fly On Your Wall’ below.

With Trump's first 100 days in office upon us, action must be taken to protect the causes that will come under threat from this administration.

Olsen released her latest album, ‘My Woman’, last year. In a press release, she said it was about: “the complicated mess of being a woman. I’m definitely using scenes that I’ve replayed in my head, in the same way that I might write a script and manipulate a memory to get it to fit. But I think it’s important that people can interpret things the way that they want to.”

The album was produced by Justin Raisen, and featured guest guitarist Seth Kauffman alongside Olsen’s regular band, which is made up of bassist Emily Elhaj, drummer Joshua Jaeger, and guitarist Stewart Bronaugh.