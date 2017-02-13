Green Day add new show to UK and Ireland tour

Band will also be performing at London's Hyde Park

Green Day have added a new date to their UK tour.

The band have lined up a show on July 3 at Sheffield Arena following their headline set at London’s Hyde Park as part of the British Summer Time series.

Tickets for the new date go on sale at 9am on Thursday (February 16). Support will come from Rancid.

A huge bill of support acts were recently confirmed at their upcoming headline show at British Summer Time in London’s Hyde Park.

Rancid, along with Gogol Bordello, The Hives, The Living End, Beach Slang, SWMRS, Sunflower Bean and Public Access TV – with many more to be announced.

Green Day headline British Summer Time at Hyde Park on Saturday 1 July. Tickets are on sale now and available here.

See Green Day’s full UK/Ireland 2017 tour schedule beneath:

Leeds, First Direct Arena (February 5, 2017)

Manchester, Manchester Arena (6)

London, O2 Arena (8)

Belfast, Ormeau Park (June 28)

Dublin, Royal Hospital Kilmainham (29)

London, Hyde Park (July 1)

Sheffield Arena (July 3)

Glasgow, Bellahouston Park (July 4)

“You know it’s great, we’re playing songs off ‘Nimrod’, ‘Kerplunk’, the new record, ‘American Idiot’, songs that are off ‘Insomniac’ that we haven’t played in over 20 years,” frontman Billie Joe Armstrong told NME about what to expect from tour. “We played these shows for the hardcore fans in the theatres and clubs and we just had a blast, and you could tell because the energy in the crowd was energising us.

“They expect us to be great, and we have to live up to that. We just put as much passion as we can into what we do. We write the record together, we make the record together, and it’s our record at the point. When it’s finished, on the day it gets released, it doesn’t belong to us any more. It belongs to the fans.”