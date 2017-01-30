The 1975 announce tour dates in Belfast and Dublin

The Manchester band announce two more dates for their summer tour.

The 1975 have added two additional dates in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to their summer tour.

The band will perform at Belsonic festival at Ormeau Park, Belfast on June 16 before heading to Malahide Castle, Dublin the following day. Tickets go on sale at 9am on February 3.

In June, the Manchester group are heading off on a European tour beginning in Aarhus, Denmark on June 11 and concluding in Milan, Italy on June 29. The band will miss Glastonbury this year, with two shows scheduled in Germany during the weekend of the festival.

Meanwhile, The 1975 are due to perform at the Brit Awards at London’s The O2 on February 22. They have also picked up two nominations for the annual awards bash.

The night before, they will play an intimate charity gig in London for Warchild.

Last month, while the band were playing at London’s The O2, Healy made an emotional plea for ‘compassion and understanding’ from the youth in the wake of Brexit and Trump’s victory in the US Presidential election. Fans can watch their full live show from London’s The O2 via Vevo now.

Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland tour dates:

Ormeau Park, Belfast (June 16)

Malahide Castle, Dublin (June 17)