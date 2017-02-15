The 1975 claim victory in Best Live Band supported by Nikon category at the VO5 NME Awards 2017

The band played their biggest shows at London’s O2 Arena last year

The 1975 have been named Best Live Band supported by Nikon at the VO5 NME Awards 2017.

The group embarked on an arena tour last winter, which saw them play their biggest headline shows to date at London’s O2 Arena. They also played prominent sets at Reading & Leeds and Glastonbury as well as selling out five nights at O2 Academy Brixton.

They beat competition from Bastille, labelmates Wolf Alice, Bring Me The Horizon, Slaves and Christine And The Queens to take the prize. The trophy was presented to them by former Pussycat Dolls member Ashley Roberts.

Frontman Matt Healy accepted the award alone with a glass of wine in his hand. He said: “Thank you. Stop talking. Listen. This our second NME Award. The first time we were the shittest band. Now it’s for being good, so I don’t know what that proves. I don’t think it proves anything, I think it proves that…hey listen Mike (Williams) came out this evening and he said if you’re an artist, we have a duty to make pop music didactic. I know this is unfashionable and boring and no-one really gives a fuck but everything is fucked. And if your music isn’t purposefully informative, then there’s no point to it. So let’s make sure that we do that. Thank you.”

Voting for the VO5 NME Awards 2017 is now closed. Following thousands of votes from NME readers, Beyonce led the pack going into the ceremony with five nominations. The 1975, Skepta, Christine And The Queens and Bastille followed closely behind with four nods each.

A host of stars and musicians have already hit the red carpet, including Wiley, who was dressed in a full Atletico Madrid tracksuit, Johnny Marr, Biffy Clyro, Slaves, MIA and Isaac Hempstead Wright who plays Bran Stark in Game Of Thrones.

Bastille opened the ceremony tonight at London’s O2 Academy Brixton with a live performance of ‘Good Grief’, which is in the running for Best Track supported by Red Stripe. It also features on their second album ‘Wild World’, which is also up for Best Album supported by HMV.

In addition to Pet Shop Boys and Bastille, Dua Lipa will perform. Wiley will make a special appearance after collecting the Outstanding Contribution To Music award and the Bands4Refugees supergroup will perform covers to raise funds and awareness for Help Refugees.